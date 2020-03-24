Services for Scott Fitzgerald, 80, of Forsyth, Mo. will be at a later date at the Faith Life Church in Branson. He died March 18, 2020.
Scott was born June 28, 1939 in Russell, Kan.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents Marion Ralph Fitzgerald and Talma Jean (Moss) Fitzgerald, first wife, Jody Fitzgerald and one daughter, Laree Fitzgerald.
He is survived by his wife Debra Fitzgerald; sons Lael (Linda) Fitzgerald of Udall, Kan. and Duncan Fitzgerald of Aberdeen, Scotland; and daughter, Lasan Newton Willie of San Antonio, Texas.
Arrangements are by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
