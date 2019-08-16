Family Celebration of Life for Gary Wayne Jeffers, 62, of Ozark, Mo., will be held Aug. 31, 2019, 4 p.m. To R.S.V.P., please contact Christina or Brian. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Aug. 12, 2019. Gary was born Nov. 19, 1956, in North Platte, Neb., son of Rexford and Hilda Gibbons Jeffers. He had a variety of interests, including fishing, studying history and watching his watching his favorite sports teams.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his father, of North Platte, Neb.; son, Brian (Toshanna) Jeffers, of Ozark, Mo.; daughter, Christina (Thomas) Dodson, of Billings, Mo.; sisters, Sylvia Thornton, of North Platte, Neb. and Colleen (Jim) Larsen, of North Platte, Neb.; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
