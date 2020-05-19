Services were held May 19, 2020 for Sondra Sue DeRaps, 78.
She died on May 15, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lena (Burrus) and Virgil Taylor; and an infant sister, Sandra Ann.
She is survived by her husband Michael DeRaps; her four children, Julie (Paul) Suntrup of Missouri, Deanne (Richard) Bland of North Carolina, Diane Mazur of Missouri, and Stephen (Jody) DeRaps of Maine.
Arrangements are being made by Kissee-Schofield & Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo.
