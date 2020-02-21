Visitation for Carolyn Brashers will be Feb. 25, 1-2 p.m. at New Testament Christian Church in Reeds Spring, Mo. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Larry Winfree officiating.
She died Feb. 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 13, 1948 in Springfield Mo. to Garland “Preacher” and Reathel (Garner) Brown, she was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sandra Owen.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Brashers of Kimberling City, Mo., son Randy Brashers (Nancy) of Branson, Mo., daughter, Angie Clark (John) of Lampe, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home.
