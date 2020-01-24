Services for Walter Warren Willits Jr., 65, of Branson, will be held Jan. 25, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Sanctuary of Hope. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Jan. 18, 2020.
Walter was born June 27, 1954, in Carnegie, Okla., son of Walter and Ella Jarel Willits Sr.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Debbie, of the home; sons, Brandon Willits, of Branson and Benny (Andrea) Shanks, of Branson and daughters, Dusty Willits, of Branson, Robin (Edward) Dietrich, of Carnegie, Okla. and Laney Holt (fiancé, Steven Thompson), of Branson.
