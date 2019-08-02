No formal services for Lewis Edward Carroll, 85, of Forsyth, Mo., are planned at this time. He will be inurned, at a later time, at Camp Butler National Cemetery, in Springfield, Ill. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died July 29, 2019.
Lew was born Dec.23, 1933, in Peoria, Ill., son of Dorothy Lillian Carroll. He was joined in marriage March 13, 1974 to Carol Jean Payne. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He volunteered at the Lions Club, American Legion, Honor Guard, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Korean War Veterans. He was known as Santa Claus for the Forsyth and Branson area for over 15 years. He was a member of the Branson Gospel Sundays Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother; four brothers; three sisters; first wife, Anneliese and stepson, Kevin.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, of the home; daughters, Marianne Schnelle, of Springfield, Mo., Kristal (Ramon) Marquez, of Aurora, Colo. and Valerie (Marty) Gotcher, of Spring, Texas; sons, Lewis (Cynthia) E. Carroll II, of Normal, Ill., Fredrich (Cathleen) Carroll, of Springfield, Ill. and Walter (Maria) Carroll, of San Bernardino, Calif.; stepson, Kenneth Burg, of Chatham, Ill.; stepdaughter, Karen (Ronald) Alewelt, of Chatham, Ill.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the veteran’s organization of your choice.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
