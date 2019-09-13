Funeral services for Kenneth Allen Gulley, 77, of Bartlesville, formerly of Forsyth, Mo., were held Sept. 12, 2019, at the Bartlesville First Wesleyan Church, with Pastor Joe Colaw officiating. Services were under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home.
He died Sept. 9, 2019.
Ken was born May 8, 1942, in Bartlesville, son of Wayne and Annabelle McDonald Gulley. He was raised in the Bartlesville area and attended Virginia Avenue Baptist Church. He graduated from College High, in 1960, and went on to further his education and play football at Cowley College, in Arkansas, Kan. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and worked locally at TRW Reda Pump. He married Chris Steffens on July 30, 1965, in Bartlesville. In 1980, the family moved to Forsyth, Mo., for 12 years, before returning to Bartlesville. During that time, he joined AA and was a sponsor for many of the new participants.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Keith Gulley.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years; daughters, Kim Lovelace (Mike), of Taneyville, Mo., Shelley Hancock (Mike), of St. Louis, Mo. and Kay Reich (Eric), of Bartlesville; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.
