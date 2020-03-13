Burial will take place at a later time in Minnesota for Harriet Marie Edwards, 93, of Branson, Mo.
She died on March 8, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1927, in Rochester, Minn. the daughter of Beatrice Pearl (Hinecker) Crawford and Samuel Thomas Crawford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Samuel Jr., Harold, Clair, and Llewyllyn; a daughter, Jenifer Edwards; and a son-in-law, Stan Lothert.
She is survived by her husband Henry Edwards; two sons, Craig (Mary) Edwards of Tucson, Ariz., and Bruce (Elizabeth) Edwards of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and a daughter, Brenda Lothert.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
