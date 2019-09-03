No formal services for Ronald “Ron” Michael Furtado, Jr., 54, of Branson, are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Aug. 29, 2019.
Ron was born Dec. 19, 1964, in Hayward, Calif., son of Ronald, Sr. and Claire Kennedy Furtado. He enjoyed cars, eating and cooking and is said to have been a great friend and support for those in need, never passing judgment.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sister, Donna Furtado, of Hollister and fiancé, Peggy Sedlar, of Hayward, Calif.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.