Memorial service for Bessie Bernadine Johnson, 94, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held Aug. 17 , 2019, 2 p.m., in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth. Interment will be in the Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
She died Aug. 4, 2019.
Bessie was born March 29, 1925, in Boone, Iowa, daughter of Holley and Leola Samberg Carroll. She attended school in Luther, Iowa and graduated in 1942. She married Harold W. Johnson Oct. 28, 1942, in Bethany, Mo.
They lived in Boone, Iowa and she worked at Bourns Fabrication, in Ames, Iowa, until she retired in 1985. They moved to Forsyth in 1986. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Barbara Smith; son-in-law, Major Robert M. Johnson; infant grandchildren, Mark and Angela Davis and eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughters, Sally Johnson, of Forsyth, Mo. and Debbie Davis, of Taneyville, Mo.; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.