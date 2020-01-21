Celebration of Life for James White Jr., 61, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Jan. 24, 2020, 2 p.m., in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., with full military honors. Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Dec. 7, 2019.
James was born June 12, 1958, in Blossburg, Pa., son of James White Sr. and Shirley Williams White.
Survivors include his wife, Kyle White, of Kimberling City; son, Cory Eden (Katie), of Springfield, Mo. and daughters, Brooke Eden, of Springfield, Lacee Pierson (Chris), of Blackwell, Okla. and Josie Cooke, of Montoursville, Pa.
