Private Celebration of Life for Ida May Forrester, 76, of Kimberling City, Mo., was held Dec. 5, 2019.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Nov. 30, 2019.
Ida May was born March 29, 1943, in Clay Center, Kan., daughter of Edward and Vera Dunable Nordstrom.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Duane Forrester; daughter, Tammy Hathcoat-Forrester, of Kimberling City, Mo. and son, Jeff (Leslie) James, of Wakefield, Kan.
