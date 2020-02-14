A celebration of life for Ronald “Ron” Stanley Esker will be Feb. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m., with eulogy at 10:45 a.m., with mass to follow at 11a.m. and full military honors at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 203 Vaughn Rd, Branson, Mo., with Father Joseph Kelly officiating.
Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 5201 S. Southwood Rd, Springfield, Mo. Arrangement is under the direction of Cremations of The Ozarks.
Ronland died Dec. 21, 2019.
He was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Wausau, Wisconsin.
Survivors include wife, Beverly Esker, children Deb (Dave) Cunningham, Denver, CO, Jeff (Becky) Esker, Appleton, Wisc., Carla (Matt) Moss, Dallas, Texas, and Kelly (Jennifer) Esker, Marshfield, Wisc.
