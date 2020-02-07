Funeral services for Ruth Jones, 89, of Ridgedale, Mo., were held Feb. 7, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson. Burial was in the Cedar Valley Cemetery, in Hollister.
She died Feb. 3, 2020.
Ruth was born on Dec. 14, 1930, in Protem, Mo
Survivors include her son, Gary Jones, of Ridgedale, Mo.
