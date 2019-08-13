Funeral service for Robert Dale Clevenger, 42, were held Aug. 12, 2019, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
He died Aug. 8, 2019.
Robert was born on Oct. 19, 1976, in Springfield, Mo., son of Roger D. Clevenger and Donna Kay Thomas Clevenger. He was a life-long resident of this area and attended Reeds Spring schools. He worked in production at George’s Processing, in Cassville. He married his wife, Lisa, on Nov. 30, 2016, in Eureka Springs, Ark.
He was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Melissa Clevenger.
Survivors include his wife, of Reeds Spring, Mo.; father, of Reeds Spring, Mo.; children, Robert Clevenger, Jr., of Reeds Spring, Douglas Clevenger, of Crane and Destiny (Tyler) Ondatje, of Crane; step-children, Jordan Shockey, of Springfield, Taylor Shockey, of St. Louis, Mo. and Jessica Shockey, of Reeds Spring, Mo.; brother, Billy Clevenger, of Reeds Spring, Mo. and grandson, Josiah.
