Masonic service for Noel Smith Campbell, 79, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held Oct. 6, 2019, 1 p.m., at Forsyth Masonic Lodge #453, with lunch afterward.
He died Sept. 19, 2019.
Noel was born Oct. 17, 1939, in Salina, Kan., son of Roy and Faye Hackford Campbell.
In 1991, he retired from Good Year Tire, in Topeka, Kan., and moved to Forsyth, Mo. He was a Taney County Deputy, retiring in 2002. He was a member of Forsyth Masonic lodge #453.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Campbell; sons, Donald J. Campbell and Todd A. Campbell (Michelle), Osage Beach, Mo.; step-children, Terry L. Lane (Debora), Merriden, Kan., Carmen M. Boulton, Clarksville, Tenn., Julie D. Cummings (Leo), Topeka, Kan., Tracy Boyd, Forsyth, Mo., Lorraine Jo Bowlin (Raymond), Cedar Creek, Mo.; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
