Funeral services for James Underwood, 80, of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be held Oct. 31, 2019, 11 a.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Visitation will be Oct. 30, 2019, 6-7 p.m., in the funeral home.
He died Oct. 27, 2019.
James was born Oct. 15, 1939, in St. Joseph, Mo., son of Ace and Ethel Forssinger Underwood.
Survivors include his son, Larry Underwood (Linda), of Kissee Mills, Mo.
