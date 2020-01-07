Memorial mass for Cornelius David Vanderweel Jr., 82, of Hollister, Mo., will be held, with full military honors, Jan. 14, 2020, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, in Branson, with Father Joseph Kelly officiating. Arrangements and services were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Jan. 1, 2020.
Cornelius was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., son of Cornelius D. Vanderweel Sr. and Julia Farkas Vanderweel.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Vanderweel; daughters, Michele (Eric) Rohde, Julie (Dan) Boatright and Karen (Glenn) Higgin and sons, Michael Beaumont, Ken (Char) Vanderweel, James Beaumont, Ron Vanderweel and Christopher (Lindsay) Vanderweel.
