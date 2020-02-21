Funeral services for Bama Jean Berry, 101, of Springfield, Mo. will be held at 10 a.m., Feb. 24, 2020 at the Church of Christ in Omaha, Ark. Burial will be in the Omaha, Ark. Cemetery.
She died Feb. 20, 2020.
Survivors include her two children, Suzy Samsel of Ridgedale, Mo. and Jim Berry of Omaha, Ark.
Services are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
