Funeral services for Leroy Chaney, 73, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held Aug. 29, 2019, 11 a.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson, with Matt Meadows officiating. Visitation will be Aug. 28, 2019, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow funeral service in the Spokane Cemetery.
He died Aug. 19, 2019.
Leroy was born Jan. 5, 1946, at Reeds Spring, Mo., son of Ray and Tressie Stone Chaney.
He was a lifelong resident of the area. He had worked at The Shepherd of the Hills Farm for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Laverne “Bub” Chaney and great-grandson, Levi Ray Chaney.
Survivors include his children, Craig Chaney (Shaye), of Ridgeway, S.C., Lesley Branham (Brett), of Ridgeway, S.C. and Scott Chaney (Sonya), of Lugoff, S.C.; sisters, Lavonne Meadows, of Branson, Leta Teague, of Reeds Spring and Kay McCrorey (Denny), of Crane; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
To leave online condolences, visit greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
