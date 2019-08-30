No formal services for Mitchell “Mitch” Scott Ashmore, 62, of Branson, are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Aug. 24, 2019.
Mitch was born Feb. 22, 1957, in Chicago, Ill., son of John and Grace Accettura Ashmore. He was known as a jack-of-all-trades and a social butterfly. He enjoyed gutting and restoring his homes.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister-in-law, Moira Ashmore.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Nancy Ashmore; daughter, Nikki Ashmore; mother, of Elmwood Park, Ill.; brothers, John Ashmore and Frank Ashmore, both of Elmwood Park, Ill.; one granddaughter; dog, Addie and cat, Pepper.
