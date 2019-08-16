Memorial services for Jimmy “Jim” Dale Getz, 58, of Branson, will be held at a later time in Poteau, Okla. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Aug. 7, 2019.
Jim was born Sept. 18, 1960, in Fort Smith, Ark., son of Wayne and Patsy Jones Bottoms. He was joined in marriage to Ramona Jean Braden, on June 4, 1996.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Terry Getz.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years; son, Austin Getz, of Okla.; step-daughter, Whitney (Alan) Augustine, of Mo.; step-son, Chad (Alisha) Whiteaker, of Iowa; brothers, Danny Getz, of Okla. and Paul (Mary Ann) Getz, of Ark.; sisters, Sue (Gerald) Fox and Dana (Ed) Kay House, both of Okla. and one grandson.
Memorials may be made to the family.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.