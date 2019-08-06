Family Celebration of Life for Richard “Dick” Clarence Hibben, Sr., of Forsyth, Mo., will be planned at a later time, in Calif.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died July 29, 2019.
Dick was born Oct. 2, 1928, in Los Angeles, Calif., son of Charles and Bernice Aubrey Hibben. He was joined in marriage June 16, 1950, to Patricia Ann Trowbridge. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force.
He was known for being an artistic person. He was a member of the Branson Arts Counsel for many years and was, also, a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy Charles Hibben.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, of Forsyth, Mo.; daughter, Cathleen (Richard) Ridder, of Saratoga, Calif.; sons, Richard (Debra) Hibben, Jr., of Long Beach, Calif. and John (Veronica) Hibben, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; brother, Arthur (Sally) Hibben, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may me made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
