Memorial service for Beverley Jean House, 71, will be held in the near future.
She died May 9th, 2020.She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, brother, and her husband of 49 years.
Surviving family members include her sister, Donna Tanka of Kissee Mills; two sons, Michael and Charles House, of Forsyth; and daughter in-law, Beth House of Forsyth.
Cremation is under the direction of Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo.
