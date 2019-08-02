Memorial service for Don Weaver, 74, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Aug. 10, 2019, 2 p.m., at United Methodist Church, Kimberling City, Mo. Military burial to follow at Pine Crest Cemetery, in Kimberling City, Mo. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died July 27, 2019.
Don was born Oct. 4, 1944, in Wichita, Kans., son of Lee and Beatrice Ruth Ward Weaver. He was joined in marriage to Deborah Jane Smith, on July 22, 1972. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam war. He earned his Master’s degree and later worked as an advocate advisor, in the medical school.
He was preceded in death of his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years; sons, Whitney (Kim) Weaver, of Highlandville, Mo. and Marshall (Monica) Weaver, of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; brother, Ronald Weaver, of Medford, Ore. and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
