Memorial services for Ronald D. Locke, 71, of Hollister,
will be held Jan. 29, 2020, 12 p.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, 1638 E. Hwy. 76, Branson. He will be interred at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Rd., Springfield, Mo., at a later date.
He died Jan. 21, 2020.
Ron was born on July 9, 1948, in Cameron, Mo., son of Donna Mae Ireland Locke Jones and Homer Lee Locke Sr.
Survivors include his wife, LaNeta and daughter, Shonna Marie Cook, of Omaha, Neb.
