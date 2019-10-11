No formal services for Rachel Ann Swigert, 47, of Merriam Woods, Mo., are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Oct. 3, 2019.
Rachel was born July 17, 1972, in Springfield, Mo., daughter of Terry and Cheryl Medcalf McConnell.
Survivors include her mother, of Buffalo, Mo.; daughters, Shaylia (Dalton) Richardson, of Altus, Okla. and Marissa Swigert, of Buffalo, Mo.
