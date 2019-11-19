Celebration of Life for JoAnn Donna Flanagan, 68, of Branson, is being planned for a later time in Fargo, N.D. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Nov. 14, 2019.
JoAnn was born July 13, 1951, in Grafton, N.D., daughter of Arnold and Donna McDonald Christianson.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Vern Flanagan; son, Shane Flanagan, of Nixa, Mo. and daughter, Cabrina Flanagan (Angela Aderhold), of San Antonio, Texas.
