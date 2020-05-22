A gathering in Pappy’s memory will be held at a later time for Richard “Willy” Allen Cockerham, 75, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
He died on May 19, 2020.
He was born Jan. 20, 1945, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Donald and Shirley (Hamm) Cockerham.
He ispreceded in death by both his parents and son, David Cockerham.
He is survived by his wife, Roxie Cockerham; seven children, Lena (Roy) McElvogue of Des Moines, Iowa, Cyndi Basham of Leon, Iowa, Mindy Lane-Bloch of Des Moines, Iowa, Trisha Jones of Merriam Woods, Mo., Bobby (Teresa) Basham of Des Moines, Iowa, Shiela (Greg) Rice of Churdan, Iowa, and Missy (Matthew) Todd of Newton, Iowa; a sister, Cheryle Sedar, of Osceola, Iowa; and a brother, Donald Cockerham, of Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
