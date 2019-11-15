Celebration of Life service for Bob Allen Thiesse, 54, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held Nov. 18, 2019, 7 p.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson, with Brother Freddie McCoy and Brother Kevin Huff officiating.
He died Nov. 12, 2019.
Bob was born on Aug. 30, 1965, in Fairmont, Minn., son of Arthur and Leeann Minscer Thiesse.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Thiesse and four children.
