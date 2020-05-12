A private family viewing for Terry Walter Reed, 58, of Marble Falls, Ark., was held May 10, 2020. No public services will be held at this time.
He died May 6, 2020.
He was born Dec. 21, 1961, in Streator, Ill., the son of Erwin Walter and America Geraldine (Samples) Reed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Fred Reed; and his father-in-law, Tommy Henry.
He is survived by his wife Tina Reed of Marble Falls, Ark.; three children, Donnie (Misti) Upky of Jasper, Ark., Heather and Michael Gatlin of Owasso, Okla.; and Mariah Reed and William Terry of Arkansas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.