Funeral service for Ethelyn Rose Laughary, 82, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held Jan. 9, 2020, 11 a.m., at Tri-Lakes Christian Church, 116 Pathway, Branson, with Pastor Dave Patrick officiating. Burial will take place Jan. 11, 2020, 2:30 p.m., in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver Ave, Wichita, Kan. Arrangements and services were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Jan. 5, 2020.
Ethelyn was born June 3, 1937, in Wichita, Kan., daughter of Wilburn and Viola Hurley Nichols.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia (Steve) Bugner, of Wichita, Kan., Janet Slates, of Wichita, Kan. and Debra (Eric) Watson, of Forsyth, Mo.
