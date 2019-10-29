Funeral services for James William “Bill” Boyd, 85, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held Nov. 1, 2019, 2 p.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson. Burial will follow in the Eisenhour Cemetery, near Reeds Spring, Mo. Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m., until service time.
He died Oct. 26, 2019.
Survivors include his children, Connie Campbell, Sonny Boyd, Jackie Jones, Tony Boyd, Rowdy Boyd and Kathy Clouse.
