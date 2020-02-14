A celebration of life for Walter “Ross” Lauck will be held at Big Bear Resort on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He died Jan. 16, 2020.
He was born July 14, 1947 to Jewell Juanita and Walter Ezra Lauck in Pittsburg, Kan. Survivors include wife Marilyn daughters Michell (Daniel) Lingbeck and Melissa (Jeramy) Eiken of Springfield, Mo.
