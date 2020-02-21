Funeral Services for Sidney Leon Coker will be held at Protem Church on Sat. Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Protem Cemetery.
He died Feb. 18, 2020 He was born on May 23, 1941 at Cedar Creek, MO., son of Bill and Mary (Pierce) Coker. Sidney was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Almeta Parsley and Freda Rogers.
Survivors include his niece Kay Adams (Dean) of the home, children Marilyn Coker of Monett, Mo., Jason Coker of Verona, Mo., Junior Rouse of Aurora, Mo., and Eugene Rouse of Ozark, Mo.
