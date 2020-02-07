Service for Barry Robert Lockhart will be held April 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Beloit, Wis., and burial in Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit.
Local arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died on Feb. 1, 2020.
Barry was born June 12, 1953, in Beloit, Wis., son of Robert O. Lockhart and Mae Staley Lockhart.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Lockhart, of Hollister.
