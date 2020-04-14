No services are planned at this time for Teresa Branham, 54, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
She was born Oct. 1, 1965 in Branson, Mo., the daughter of Clell and Avonda (Andrews) Gentry
Teresa died April 3, 2020.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Tarzan Gentry.
Survivors include her husband, Rick Branham of Reeds Spring, Mo.; son, Erick Gentry of Reeds Spring, Mo.; daughter, Richelle Graves and husband, Cody of Reeds Spring, Mo.; brother, Colby Gentry of Ponce De Leon, Mo.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
