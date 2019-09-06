Memorial service for Nancy Lynn Scherer, 70, of Reeds Spring, Mo., is being planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Sept. 2, 2019.
Nancy was born Jan. 16, 1949, in St. Louis, Mo., daughter of Charles and Frances Johnston Racine. She was joined in marriage Dec. 29, 1979, to Stephen Scherer. She worked as a nurse, flight attendant and in hospitality management for Embassy Suites, Marriott and the Hotel Grand Victorian locally. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Amy Scherer and sister, Kathy Ann Racine.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years; son, Scott (Janette) Scherer, of Hastings, Minn.; daughter, Tamara (Tim) Wallen, of Duluth, Minn.; brother, Robert Racine, of St. Paul, Minn.; four grandchildren; one great-grandson and her dog, Rascal.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Skaggs Foundation at skaggsfoundation.org.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
