Funeral services for Erica Geniel Rawlings, 97, of Hollister, will be held August 1, 2019, 2 p.m., at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, in Branson. Pastor Wayne Ferry will officiate. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
She died July 23, 2019.
Geniel was born on Aug. 14, 1921, in Nevada, Mo., daughter of Wilbur and Velma McClease Cronk. She married Robert Owen Rawlings, on June 19, 1939. They retired to their Table Rock Lake home in 1978. She was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan and was a founding member of the Christian Church, in Branson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Danny and sisters, Linda and Coral.
Survivors include her children, Karen Meldrum, of Hollister, Terry Rawlings, of Montrose, Colo. and Steve Rawlings and wife, Norma, of Hollister; sister, Willa Ballard, of Hemet, Calif.; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren.
