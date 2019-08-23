No services for James William Asbury, 71, of Branson, are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
He died Aug. 19, 2019.
James was born July 26, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo., son of Ivan and Madge Stewart Asbury. He had been a resident of the area for several years and was the former co-owner of Table Rock Realty, for 22 years.
He was of the Protestant faith and a former member of the Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sister, Kathryn Asbury Urban, of Marietta, Ga.
Memorials may be made to the Tri-Lakes Humane Society, 102 Washboard Hollow Road, Reeds Spring, Mo. 65737.
To leave online condolences, visit greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
