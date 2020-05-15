A visitation was held May 14, 2020, for Steven Lee Jones, 47, of Clever, Mo. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
He died on May 9, 2020.
He was born April 10, 1973, in Fort Scott, Kan., the son of Adam and Mary (Hobbs) Jones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Adam Jones Sr., and brother, Greg Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Stacy Jones and stepdaughter, Khloe Mitchell, both of the home; and three daughters, Jessica (Jeremy) Huffman of Nixa, Mo., Courtney (Cy) Stringer of Republic, Mo., and Bayli Jones of Clever, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.