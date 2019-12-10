No services for Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Weeden, 65, of Jasper, Ark., are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Dec. 5, 2019.
Jeff was born July 19, 1954, in South Kingstown, R.I., son of William and Margaret MacIntosh Weeden.
Survivors included his caregiver and best friend, Kathleen Sparks, of Jasper, Ark. and brothers, Darrell Weeden, of Jasper, Ark. and David Weeden, of Middle Town, R.I.
