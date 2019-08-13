Graveside services for John Lumley 77, of Branson West, Mo., will be held Nov 4, 2019, 10 a.m., in Highlandville Cemetery, with full military honors, under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo. Scripture and prayers will be read by Gail Compton, United Methodist Church, Kimberling City.
He died Aug. 5, 2019.
John was born July 31, 1942, in Kenosha, Wis., son of Kenneth Lumley and Ruth Beine. He was joined in marriage to Sandra (Sandy) Beauchamp, on July 13, 1963. He retired from Johns Manville, Waukegan, Ill., in 1998 and had been a resident of Branson West for 21 years, moving here from Antioch, East Loon Lake, Ill. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, in Kimberling City, NARFE, American Legion Post 0637 KC, former Coast Guard Auxiliarist and a former Red Cross Volunteer at Skaggs Hospital, in Branson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Darlene Lumley, of Kenosha, Wis. and Nancy (Dennis) Hole, of Bristol, Wis., and grandson, Matthew D. Hatton, of Branson West, Mo.
Survivors include his wife of 56 year; daughter, Chauntelle (Jimmy) Sturtevant; son, John Lumley II, all of Branson West, Mo.; brother, Charles K. Lumley, Kenosha, Wis. and sister, Delores (Rick) Banulis, of Texas.
