A memorial is planned for a later date for Roxanne Gilmore Young, 74, of Walnut Shade, Mo.
She died Feb. 12, 2020.
Roxanne was born to Walter and Ruby Gilmore in Lockwood, Mo., March 8, 1945.
She is survived by her brother, Darrell (Kathy) Gilmore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
