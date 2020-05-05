Graveside services for Catherine M. Yelton, 88, of Spokane, Mo., will be held at a later date in the Bonner Springs Cemetery, Bonner Springs, Kan.
She died April 25, 2020.
She was born May 21, 1931, in Deephaven, Minn., to Lawrence Joseph and Margaret E. (Ward) Thul.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Dorothy Reitinger.
She is survived by her children: Phyllis (Cliff) Rambert of Boca Raton, Fla., Patricia (Steve) Schlagel of Basehor, Kan., Charles (Linda) Yelton of Lawrence, Kan., and Paula (Brian) Selgelid of Spokane, Mo.; and son-in-law, Thomas (Christina) Schram of Bonner Springs Kan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.