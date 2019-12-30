Visitation in Celebration of Life for Roland “Ron” Stanley Esker, of Ridgedale, Mo., will be held Feb. 21, 2020, 10 a.m., with mass to follow at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 203 Vaughn Rd., Branson, Mo., with Reverend Joseph Kelly officiating. Burial to follow at 3 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Rd., Springfield, Mo.
He died on Dec. 21, 2019.
Ron was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Wausau, Wis., son of Stanley and Lillian Bukowski Esker.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Fricke Esker and children, Deb (Dave) Cunningham, Denver, Colo., Jeff (Becky) Esker, Appleton, Wis., Carla (Matt) Moss, Dallas, Texas and Kelly (Jennifer) Esker, Marshfield, Wis.
