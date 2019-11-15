Celebration of Life service for Vonda Kay Sheets, 54, of Branson, will be held Nov. 16, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Weddings at the Homestead Barn, 262 Collins Road, off T Highway, in Branson.
Delbert Gann will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date at the Gretna Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Nov. 12, 2019.
Vonda was born Jan. 1, 1965, in Kansas City, Mo., daughter of Joseph “Joe” and Mary Becker Wilson.
Survivors include her husband, Greg Sheets, of Branson; children, Wayne Sheets (Jamie), of Kansas City, Kan., Guy Sheets (Megan), of Springfield, Mo., T.J. Dorsey (Sammy), of Branson, Brett Dorsey, of Kissee Mills, Mo. and Victoria Sheets-Puga, of Nixa, Mo. and mother, of Branson.
