Arrangements and Graveside services will be held at the Scandinavian Cemetery in Rockford, Ill. later this summer for Carl Robert “Bob” Ellison.
He died May 8, 2020.
He was born in Rockford, Ill. Aug. 12, 1922, to Carl and Anna Ellison.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen, and daughter Debra.
He is survived by his son, Ross (Nancy) Ellison of Rockford, Ill., and his daughter, Cynthia (Gale) Saltzgiver of Branson, Mo.
