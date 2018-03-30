After five years away, Plumb Nellie Days Festival and Sidewalk Sale is set to return to downtown Branson in 2018.
Branson aldermen approved a special event permit for the craft festival Tuesday during a regular aldermen meeting.
“After a few years of taking off, they are going to redo it this year and bring it back,” said Joel Hornickel, director of planning and development for the city.
In 2013, Alderwoman Cris Bohinc, then director of the Downtown Branson Betterment Association, cited low attendance, fewer vendors and dwindling support from advertisers as the reason for canceling the event.
The 54th Plumb Nellie Days will take place Friday, May 18, through Sunday, May 20, On a portion of Commercial Street between Atlantic and Main streets.
“This is a similar setup for what they utilized last fall for the Autumn Daze,” Hornickel said “We had some discussion since it was a new closure there on Commercial Street that it’s a half block instead of a full block.”
Jessica Luthardt, executive director with Downtown Branson Betterment Association, said she’s received
“We’ve seen a rise in people liking the arts and crafts festival atmosphere,” Luthardt said.
“We’ve heard from questions we’ve been fielding of people asking if we’re going to bring it back, because it was such a long time festival.“
A review from the city’s parks and public works departments anticipates a cost of $1,057 for the city to provide assistance to the event. Hornickel said the Downtown Branson Betterment Association, anticipates around 8,000 attendees, which should offset city expenses.
“There will be new vendors alongside traditional vendors who have come for many years prior to that,” Luthardt said. “We have a couple of vendors who have been coming to our historic downtown festivals who are celebrating 20 and 21 years.
“So we’ll have new vendors with items you haven’t seen before and a couple new food vendors as well.”
Luthardt said vendor spots for Plumb Nellie Days are still available. For more information, Luthardt said to call 417-334-1548 or email admin@downtownbranson.org.
