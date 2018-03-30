Branson aldermen reached an agreement with a taxing district that will allow improvements to the city’s main strip to resume in 2021.
An agreement that includes a tentative timetable for more construction on the Highway 76 Complete Streets Project received approval Tuesday.
Branson aldermen approved a cooperative agreement between the city and the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District. According to documents provided by the city, negotiations regarding the agreement began in 2015.
“The city has been negotiating this cooperative agreement for some time now,” said Jamie Rouch, director of finance for the city. “(There are) two parties involved, the city of Branson and the 76 Community Improvement District,”
According to Rouch, the agreement establishes duties and obligations for the administration, enforcement and operation of district sales tax revenues.
Also included in the agreement is a timetable for the 76 project, with construction on the project anticipated to resume January of 2021.
After working on Segment Three, which encompasses Presley’s Country Jubilee Theatre to the Branson Ferris Wheel, the plan details Segment Two, which runs from the Ferris wheel to the World’s Largest Toy Museum, as the next segment to receive work.
“This is our ticket to getting the 76 project up and going again.” Alderman Mike Booth said. “It just tickles me to death that we’re at this point where we can go forward.
Additionally, the agreement includes estimated costs for the 76 project. “Phase A,” which includes segments one and two, as well as four through six, is $44.7 million for and “Phase B,” which includes segments seven and eight, is $15.1 million.
“I’m happy to see this cooperative agreement come together now,” Alderwoman Cris Bohinc said. “An agreement which is palatable to everybody, because this is a very important project and this is a great starting place again.”
“We got a bad black eye out of the start of this project and we deserve it,” Alderman Bob Simmons added. “Getting the organization and getting this contract signed is a new start to this program, and it’s still just as critical to this community as it was in the beginning.”
